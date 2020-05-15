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Was There Foreknowledge Of 'the 'Coronavirus' On The Part Of Corporations???
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34 views • May 15, 2020
An excerpt from my recent 'Living Inside The Matrix' interview where I draw attention to the speed with which TV commercial producers and shop chains were able to turn around their responses to the "coronavirus pandemic." Could they really have achieved this if they only found out about it at the same time as the general public ... or does it suggest privileged foreknowledge of what was coming? Also, the term 'lockdown' comes from the prison industry. Just a thought.
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