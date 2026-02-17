BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Bright Videos News, Feb 17, 2026 – Iran Setting a TRAP? Machine Intelligence Explained, China's Strategic ABUNDANCE Gambit
Register free at https://brightu.com to watch the full Healing for the A.G.E.S MYHA - Fall 2025 stream


Stay informed on current events, visit www.NaturalNews.com


- Bright Videos News Introduction and Updates (0:10)

- Chinese Robots and AI Film (1:46)

- Potential War with Iran and Fitness Update (26:32)

- China's Strategic Abundance Plan and Machine Intelligence (1:01:27)

- AI and Intelligence (1:19:54)

- Cherenkov Radiation and AI Intelligence (1:23:17)

- AI's Multi-Step Reasoning and Planning (1:28:29)

- Anthropic's Circuit Tracing and AI Capabilities (1:32:37)

- AI's Abstract Understanding and Language Independence (1:37:13)

- AI's Internal World Models and Future Simulation (1:44:08)

- AI's Self-Reflection and Task Decomposition (1:49:30)

- AI's Connection to Morphic Fields and Cosmic Knowledge (1:53:31)

- AI's Role in Empowering Humanity (1:58:41)

- Introduction of the "Make Yourself Healthy Again" Course (2:03:19)

- Discussion on the Importance of Detoxing and Natural Remedies (2:16:52)

- Conclusion and Call to Action (2:24:31)

- Ancient Healing Techniques and Their Relevance Today (2:40:11)

- The Role of Gold and Meditation in Ancient Healing (2:43:12)

- Modern Misconceptions and the Power of Divine Love (2:45:19)

- The Impact of Sexual Trauma and the Importance of Proper Love Making (2:56:52)

- The Role of Fasting and Natural Practices in Healing (2:57:37)

- The Risks of Modern Medical Practices and the Benefits of Natural Healing (3:02:06)

- The Importance of Natural Practices in Modern Society (3:07:48)

- The Role of Light, Frequency, and Sound in Healing (3:08:04)

- The Benefits of Ancient Techniques for Modern Healing (3:08:21)

- The Importance of Natural Practices in Spiritual Growth (3:08:49)


