AI, Power, and the Silver Bottleneck, an interview with David Morgan
33 views • 2 days ago

Stay informed on current events, visit www.naturalnews.com


AI needs power. Power needs infrastructure. Infrastructure needs silver. From data centers to batteries to energy storage, silver sits at the bottleneck of the AI revolution. Escaping paper promises may become strategic necessity, not choice. The future isn’t just digital—it’s elemental, and silver is right at the center.


#AIRevolution #EnergyCrisis #SilverBottleneck #CriticalMetals #FutureInfrastructure


🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport


Recent News
Migrant Medicare Fraud: A Billion-Dollar Scheme Exposing Systemic Vulnerability

Migrant Medicare Fraud: A Billion-Dollar Scheme Exposing Systemic Vulnerability

Morgan S. Verity
Echoes of Empire: The hidden war for your money, freedom and future

Echoes of Empire: The hidden war for your money, freedom and future

Kevin Hughes
The Great Cratering of 2026: Why Counterparty Risk Will Devour Paper Assets as the COMEX Silver Default Unfolds

The Great Cratering of 2026: Why Counterparty Risk Will Devour Paper Assets as the COMEX Silver Default Unfolds

Mike Adams
Bitcoin plunges 50% in historic crash, sparking over $1 billion in liquidations

Bitcoin plunges 50% in historic crash, sparking over $1 billion in liquidations

Cassie B.
Bitcoin slides after Treasury Secretary states government cannot direct banks to buy crypto

Bitcoin slides after Treasury Secretary states government cannot direct banks to buy crypto

Cassie B.
Silver Selloff Strengthens the Market: A Cleansing of Weak Hands Fuels the Next Leg Up

Silver Selloff Strengthens the Market: A Cleansing of Weak Hands Fuels the Next Leg Up

Mike Adams
