Warning: Decriminalization of Pedophilia
Kla.TV - English
Kla.TV - English
102 views • 2 days ago

Pedophiles are publicly demanding that their attraction to minors be recognized as another sexual identity and are openly promoting AI child pornography, sex dolls in the form of children, and the interaction of pedophiles with children. Right before our eyes, another previously unthinkable taboo is about to be broken! But governments around the world are not only standing idly by, they are even creating the legal framework for it. Help spread the word about this decriminalization everywhere!

pedophiliasufferingchildrenimportantvideosgendermainstreamingearlysexualization
