The Externalization of War Costs and Economic Consequences, an interview with Professor Robert Pape

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Stay informed on current events, visit www.naturalnews.com
Wars don’t just destroy battlefields—they disrupt global supply chains, energy markets, fertilizer production, and food security. The hidden economic fallout spreads worldwide, impacting families far from the conflict zone. The real costs of war often arrive months later through inflation and shortages.
#Economy #OilCrisis #SupplyChain #EnergyCrisis #GlobalMarkets
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
5:55End Screen