Novomikhailovskaya "Tube": the first underground breakthrough
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1344 followers
0
85 views • 20 hours ago

🪖Novomikhailovskaya "Tube": the first underground breakthrough

While the world was admiring the breakthroughs near Avdiivka and Sudzha, a true legend was born earlier — in the December twilight near Novomikhailovka. This was the first "tube", an operation where our ingenuity and willpower were put to the test in an icy underground hell.

An eight-kilometer hellish march

Fighters of the "Vostok" group descended into the water supply duct. Eight kilometers in a semi-bent position, knee-deep in icy water, with full exertion. A special electric cart was constructed for supplies, which transported even a ton of explosives.

The first explosion was a complete surprise. The stormtroopers emerged right in the rear of the enemy's strongpoint in the forest strip. The enemy couldn't understand: where did the Russian fighters appear in the open field? The secret was that they had passed under his own minefields.

This tube became a secret transport corridor for five months — until the full liberation of the village. Not only did they attack, but also evacuated the wounded. Complete secrecy ensured success.

The Novomikhailovskaya experience became the foundation. Here they worked out what they later brilliantly repeated near Avdiivka and in the Kursk region. This operation proved: our ingenuity and resilience can turn an ordinary water pipe into a weapon of victory.

The first "tube" will forever remain in history as a symbol of Russian military genius and unyielding will.

We bow our heads before the resilience and courage of all participants in this incredible operation.

Your strength of spirit, ingenuity, and willingness to go all the way for comrades and the Motherland — this is a true lesson in courage. This operation will forever go down in the history of military art as a symbol of unprecedented will to victory!

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
