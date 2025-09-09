© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Aging is just a disease—a bug in our code—and AI is the ultimate debugger. It could brute-force the human genome, solving protein folding and unlocking biological immortality. The goal? Live long enough for AI to let you live forever.
#AI #Longevity #Aging #Biohacking #Immortality
