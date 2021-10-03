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Denver Policeman Crippled after Taking Pfizer Shot as Condition for Employment.
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280 views • October 03, 2021
A Denver policeman along with his attorney appeared on Fox News. The officer can no longer walk by himself after receiving a Pfizer COVID-19 shot that was mandated as a condition for him to remain employed. He had already recovered from COVID-19 previously, and was healthy before taking the shot.
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