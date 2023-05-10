Anatomy of the Church and State Episode 8: Chad Lemoine

My brother in Christ and co-host of the Aquarian Anarchy podcast, Chad Lemoine joins me to discuss how the Orthodox church sees Christianity, the importance of tradition, the EVIL of AI and a whole lot more!
Chad is co-host of 2 podcasts, Aquarian Anarchy where he and his co-host Marcus interview leaders in the Freedom Movement who present solutions to the problem of the State and The South Endzone, an SEC football propaganda show. He and his wife have ministered to youth in his local community, and was a minister in the Catholic version of the boy scouts, called Conquest where, similar to boy scouts, young boys learn in the outdoors how to be men, how to be tough, learn skills, and most importantly learn Christian virtues.
Follow Chad
Twitter: @hotepnebuchadnezzar
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@AquarianAnarchy/featured
https://www.youtube.com/@SouthEndzone
DONATE TO THE SHOW
Venmo: @jesusandliberty
Cash App: $jesusandliberty
Catch the FULL EPISODE exclusively on Rumble or my website
Follow me
Christians4liberty.com
Youtube: @jesusandliberty
Rumble: @jesusandliberty
Twitter: @jesusandliberty
Truth Social: @jesusandliberty
TRY MASTER FOCUS:
https://trymasterfocus.com/Rumbleviewers
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.