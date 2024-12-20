BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
"THE TRANS-FORMATIVE FUTURE OF THE BEAST" - NOTES ON OBEDIENCE & THE SUPERIOR WORD OF GOD
The Master's Voice Prophecy
The Master's Voice Prophecy
1934 followers
366 views • 4 months ago

PLEASE ALWAYS READ THIS INFO BOX WHEN YOU VISIT TMVP BLOG.

***Especially please do not send any gift to this ministry unless you have read & understood the instructions below.*** DO NOT INTERACT WITH ANYONE ASKING FOR DONATIONS. Thank you.

WEBSITE: WWW.THE-MASTERS-VOICE.COM


Today's Word: Do not have or tolerate a heart that wanders and "wonders" after darkness. Protect your mind with the full armor of God and be OBEDIENT to the Word of God as it is written. A Man cannot be a Woman nor woman be man; also it is forbidden to lay with your same sex. Yet the roots of these and many more sins lie not in the express sins themselves but in the REFUSAL to allow the word of God to rule over the mind and body without resistance or interruption. Repent of sin [Psalm 51] & while there is still time the Lord Yah will surely hear you & be merciful. Hear the words of the Lord.


PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this work it is appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or email for other options at [email protected], and *please* give me some time to respond. If using Paypal PLEASE DO NOT send any gift with "Purchase Protection". I have an ordinary PayPal account not a seller marketplace, so please do not damage my account by using "purchase protection" on your donation (as if I were making a sale to you). If you are not sure (especially if you sent in the past), please check the format of your gift on the PayPal receipt before sending. It is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services.


Please use *only* the "Friends & Family" sending option. If you're outside the USA please DO NOT use Paypal, contact me instead at the email listed here & allow me a good window to respond. Thank you, God bless. Paypal ------- [email protected]. 🙏🏽 Please *DO NOT* use Cashapp for any reason. 🙏🏽 Thank you.


BLOG (English): https://the-masters-voice.com

BLOG (Spanish): https://la-voz-del-senor.com


YOUTUBE (English Channel) "The Master's Voice": https://youtube.com/@themastersvoiceprophecyblog

YOUTUBE (Spanish Channel) "La Voz del Senor": https://youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg


RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice

BITCHUTE: https://bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice


TIKTOK: https://tiktok.com/@mastersvoiceprophecyblog

FACEBOOK: https://facebook.com/TMVProphecyBlog/

INSTAGRAM: https://instagram.com/mastersvoiceprophecyblog

TELEGRAM: https://t.me/mastersvoiceprophecyblog

TWITTER/X: https://twitter.com/TMVProphecyBlog


SPOTIFY: https://open.spotify.com/show/1ZFIRXOHAV4uh21P7OrCWA

APPLE PODCASTS: https://podcasts.apple.com/podcast/the-masters-voice-prophecy-blog/id1693410450

SOUNDCLOUD: https://soundcloud.com/the-masters-voice


RECOMMENDED:

WINNING PEOPLE BACK FROM THE EDGE (HOW TO FIGHT FOR YOUR LGBTQ LOVED ONES)

https://youtu.be/DkzM8Ga8VQ0


THE FEMINIZATION OF AMERICA [RISE OF HOMOSEXUALITY]

https://youtu.be/ElOev-VSx5c


*"THEY WILL NEED A CHROMOSOME TEST" (PT 7 BEAUTIFUL MEN OF AMERICA SERIES)

https://youtu.be/kEP_nlYsTjg


HIGHLY RECOMMENDED: "STAY TRUE TO YOUR ASSIGNED GENDER" (DO NOT ALLOW *ANY THOUGHTS THAT BREAK DOWN YOUR TEMPLE)

https://youtu.be/WUdyGtEc9uE


ALL OTHER PROPHECIES REFERENCED WILL BE LISTED AT ANOTHER TIME. FOCUS ON THESE FOR NOW. SHALOM.


obamaamericaholy spiritjesus christchristjesususalgbtunited statesgayend timeslast dayslesbiantransgendersex changeson of godbeast systemdystopiatransformationobedienceyahrevelation 13lord jesus christgender ideologytmvpb
