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CHARLES LIEBER: "I don't think I did anything wrong except..." Says Convicted Harvard NanoTech King
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67 views • March 07, 2022
Watch the full video:https://rumble.com/vs32az-charlies-lieber-convicted-harvard-scientist-china-5g-injectable-nano-tech-a.html
Clay Clark's Links:Co-host with Dr. Robert Zoellner of the ThriveTime Radio ShowFounder of www.Thrive15.com (As seen on Forbes, Bloomberg, YahooFinance, Fast Company, etc.)U.S. SBA Entrepreneur of the YearSome People Don't Need A Hype Man...I Do (WATCH)Contributor for Entrepreneur MagazineWhat is Thrive15.com?U.S. Chamber National Quality Award WinnerCo-Founder of 5 Kids (Read Fast Company Article for Proof)Speaker of Choice For Many of America's Largest and Smallest Companies
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Thank you for your support. You can support me even further by contributing to my Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/maryamhenein
Clay Clark's Links:Co-host with Dr. Robert Zoellner of the ThriveTime Radio ShowFounder of www.Thrive15.com (As seen on Forbes, Bloomberg, YahooFinance, Fast Company, etc.)U.S. SBA Entrepreneur of the YearSome People Don't Need A Hype Man...I Do (WATCH)Contributor for Entrepreneur MagazineWhat is Thrive15.com?U.S. Chamber National Quality Award WinnerCo-Founder of 5 Kids (Read Fast Company Article for Proof)Speaker of Choice For Many of America's Largest and Smallest Companies
Maryam's Links:▶ DONATE to the upcoming George Floyd Book + Documentary: https://givesendgo.com/MaryamHenein
▶ NEW George Floyd Trailer: https://youtu.be/4uZ0vXp922g
▶ Watch Maryam’s UNCENSORED George Floyd Trilogy Package: https://www.beyondmystic.net/product/george-floyd-trilogy-package/
▶ WEBSITES: www.honeycolony.comwww.simplytransformative.comwww.maryamhenein.com Recent articles: https://www.activistpost.com/tag/maryam-henein
___________
▶ MUST-WATCH BEE DOCUMENTARY: vanishingbees.com ▶ ROKFIN: https://www.rokfin.com/maryamhenein
▶ ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@MaryamHenein:8
▶ YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/maryamheneinbeelady2 ▶ BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/maryamhenein ▶ BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZcEPV82QPuA0/ ▶ TELEGRAM: https://t.me/truthavengers ▶ TWITTER: https://twitter.com/BeeLady17
▶ GETTR: https://www.gettr.com/user/maryamhenein ▶ GAB: https://gab.com/LadyBee ▶ GABTV: https://trends.gab.com/user/LadyBee
▶ RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/c-699745 ▶ PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/maryamhenein
____________ Ebooks:https://www.amazon.com/Maryam-Henein/e/B01JD9O0TK%3Fref=dbs_a_mng_rwt_scns_share https://www.amazon.com/Biohackers-Manual-Step-Protocol-Long-ebook/dp/B07Q1KCV7B
Thank you for your support. You can support me even further by contributing to my Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/maryamhenein
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