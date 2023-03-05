Create New Account
JIMMY SWAGGART AND FAMILY EXPOSED AS FALSE PROPHETS!
424 views
EARTH SHAKING NEWS
Published a day ago |

THIS SHOCKING VIDEO EXPOSES THE EXTREME CORRUPTION CONCERNING JIMMY SWAGART AND HIS MINISTRY. IT AMAZES ME THESE FALSE PROPHECTS STILL RAKE IN OVER 8+ MILLION EVERY MONTH EVEN AMERICA IS BEING DESTROYED FROM WITHIN. IT PROVES WHAT SUCKERS THE AVERAGE PERSON IS IN THIS DAY AND AGE. 

Keywords
militaryreligionnwopoliticiansmartial lawfalse prophetslukewarm churchbiblical prophecygun collection

