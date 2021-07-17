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Truckers Protest in Australia - Part 3 (2021.07.17)
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3032 views • August 05, 2021
Dozens of trucks stopped on the Sydney Harbour and Anzac bridges following the announcement of new COVID-19 restrictions.
The protest convoy was in response to a shutdown of 'non-critical workplaces', including the construction industry, as well as travel restrictions on residents in specific local government areas.
Corona Scamdemic Playlist:
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/5913a07e-c07a-48a9-a668-5de329df02aa
The protest convoy was in response to a shutdown of 'non-critical workplaces', including the construction industry, as well as travel restrictions on residents in specific local government areas.
Corona Scamdemic Playlist:
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/5913a07e-c07a-48a9-a668-5de329df02aa
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