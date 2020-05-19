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New York Times Claims Believe All Women Is A Right Wing Trap
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23 views • May 19, 2020
Harrison Smith and Greg Reese guest host The Alex Jones Show to expose the laughable hypocrisy at the liberal rag New York Times backtracking on the 'Believe All Women' mantra when it sheds light on the sexual predator candidate they are forcing on the Democratic party voters against their will.
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