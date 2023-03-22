Create New Account
UNA MUJER CABALGA LA BESTIA: El nuevo orden mundial venidero
The Berean Call
Título en inglés: “A Woman Rides the Beast”


La revista TIME informa que han habido tantas visiones de la “Virgen María” por el mundo, que “los últimos años del siglo XX se convirtieron en la edad del peregrinaje mariano” a los santuarios establecidos para conmemorar esas apariciones. Sólo en Francia hay 937 altares marianos.4 De 1961 a 1965 hubo unas 2,000 visitaciones a la villa de Garabandal, al noroeste de España, acompañadas por fenómenos ocultistas y mensajes apocalípticos al mundo. En 1983 cientos de árabes palestinos “vieron a la Virgen María” cerca de Belén, Israel.


