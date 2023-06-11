Dr. Bryan Ardis Is Welcomed Back To Lost Arts Radio - And Our Discussion Gets Personal | Richard Sacks

Lost Arts Radio Show on Sunday 6/11/23

Listen online: http://www.blogtalkradio.com/lostartsradio

Here's the way I introduced Dr. Ardis when he was on Lost Arts Radio last June. What I said about his courageous work and admirable character at that time has been more than confirmed since then. Now we get to hear a recap and updates, and even a detailed protocol he uses and recommends for both prevention of harm from shedding, and for detox of those of us already affected by poisoning. He is using his time to help and inspire as many of us as possible.

Dr. Bryan Ardis, DC (http://www.thedrardisshow.com) is a retired chiropractic physician, who has been devoting his time to practically non-stop speaking, in person and on shows like ours at Lost Arts Radio, where he joins us this weekend. The reason for Dr. Ardis' total communication effort to reach as many of us as possible is his unexpected discovery that synthetic snake venom, specifically modeled on poison from cobra or krait, appears to be both the cause of the original "Covid19" outbreak and the primary active ingredient in the Covid19 bioweapon vaccines. Confirming the validity of his extensively researched and documented finding is the news from Dr. Zelenko, confirmed by Dr. Ardis' lawyer Thomas Renz, that Dr. Ardis now [June 2022] occupies the No. 1 position on Pfizer's assassination hit list (Dr. Vladimir Zelenko being No. 2).

Mike Adams was the first to warn Dr. Ardis of the danger of letting people know about the role of synthetic snake venom in the "pandemic." But after initial hesitation, Dr. Ardis made the decision to go ahead and speak the truth as widely as possible, traveling with professional security and trusting in God for the results and the protection of everyone involved. Dr. Ardis' actions, courage and honest speaking of what he has discovered is in line with real science. In our time, science has degenerated into memorizing and repeating information our corporate and government rulers deem acceptable for us to believe. But before this corruption, science was known to be the unbiased search for truth, without preconceived positions to defend, questioning everything, even strongly-held beliefs, watching for patterns and possible meanings, open to whatever insights the honest investigation might bring to light. Share the honor with me this weekend, of meeting and hearing from a man who is living these ideals in a world of insanity and dark intent. Any of us willing to build on this inspiration can become powerful channels through which bright light can spread.

For those of you who would like to support our work, help keep us on the air in the face of massive censorship, and help us fund the projects we have waiting in the wings, please visit our new Subscribe Star page and tell others.

In addition to the Sunday shows and livestreams that introduce you to inspiring people and projects, we are also entering our second year with Planetary Healing Club. PHC is a private, members-only platform, a supportive and interactive environment where I can speak with you freely about information that would be censored on the usual public platforms where most of our audio and video presentations are found.

Finally, don't forget our news show on national and world events, for one hour every week at 7:30pm EST / 4:30pm PST, called Lost Arts Radio Live. It's where we look at some events of the past week, and what the significance is for your life and for the future of our world.

Richard Sacks, Host

