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The Calling
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58 views • November 03, 2020
This film is designed to make it clear to the viewer that there is more to the workings this world, than how it appears on the surface, and that this fact can readily be proven. The people of the world very much need to understand the true nature of the problems faced by the human family in order to find real and meaningful solutions to them, and that these problems need to be addressed in order to secure a peaceful and prosperous future. Remember, the truth is always out there somewhere, and sometimes, right in front of our eyes, hidden in plain site.
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