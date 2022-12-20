Create New Account
The New Religion Of America
Published 17 hours ago
"I'm Right" with Jesse Kelly

A nation is very much shaped by the values of the major religions. In America, there seems to be a new emerging religion in America, and you might not relate to it, but maybe it is the new dominant ideology whether we like it or not. Maybe gay is who we really are now.

Nope, disagree, its a small minority, with a big megaphone, propelled by Soros $$.

americanew religionnew dominant ideology

