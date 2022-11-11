MILLENNIUM ... MORTAL OR IMMORTAL? 🌎

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WHICH WILL YOU BE, MORTAL OR IMMORTAL? 💥 The Millennium is a 1,000 year period on God's calendar which will be starting soon. This music video asks and answers the question 'Which will you be, mortal or immortal?' and describes what the inhabitants will experience and what the earth will be like during the Millennium.