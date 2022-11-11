MILLENNIUM ... MORTAL OR IMMORTAL? 🌎

WHICH WILL YOU BE, MORTAL OR IMMORTAL? 💥 The Millennium is a 1,000 year period on God's calendar which will be starting soon. This music video asks and answers the question 'Which will you be, mortal or immortal?' and describes what the inhabitants will experience and what the earth will be like during the Millennium.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.