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Stand up for us: Nurses appeal to County Lawmakers 9 22 2021
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41 views • September 29, 2021
Health Care Workers ask Chautauqua County NY Legislature "Stand up for us. We should have the right to choose what we put into our bodies." During the regular county legislature meeting September 22, 2021, several nurses said they want to continue doing their job of caring for people but New York's Gov. Hochul (Gov. Andrew Cuomo's replacement) imposed draconian mandates have threatened their livelihoods and led to the closure of emergency rooms and maternity wards and will continue to impact health and nursing home care. (part two of a series)
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