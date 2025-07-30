BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

A concise three minute summary of the suppressed history of central banking 🔥
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10039 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
246 views • 20 hours ago

A concise three minute summary of the suppressed history of central banking, and why you're not taught about any of it in government schools. 🔥 

"Kings repay debt with taxes. And when you control the debt of... a kingdom, you essentially own that kingdom... without ever wearing a crown or being in charge."

"They actually fund both sides [in wars] at the same time. And so, because bloodshed creates debt and debt creates profit, they came in and started taking over nations and kingdoms."

"A private bank prints money for nothing, backed by nothing—there's no gold behind it. [Governments] borrow this money. You get taxed to pay the interest."

"They knew... people would eventually fight back... so what they did is they came for the education system."

"They erased financial history and literacy. They buried real economics and replaced critical thought... with compliance."

"And so now we pay taxes for money that doesn't even exist."

"We're not really free. We're just well-behaved assets in this global Ponzi scheme of centralised banking."

Source @Wide Awake Media - Official Channel

----------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
nwobankstersusurydebt slaveryrothschild federal reservecentral baking
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy