5G and 6G WIFI - WILL MERGE - Truth Revealed by Barrie Trower UK Microwave Weapons Expert



5G and 6G WIFI - WILL MERGE - Truth Revealed by Barrie Trower UK Microwave Weapons Expert

Full Lecture Feb. 3, 2020



Imperative and factual information here... it's scary at first because I feel like I'd have to go live like the Amish in order to be away from this but I can only hope more people will hear and make big changes soon...



“Smart Dust: Large-Scale, Low- Power, Flexible Sensor Networks A proposal to the Laboratory of Physical Sciences by Prof. Neil Goldsman Prof. Haralabos (Babis) Papadopoulos Prof. Shuvra Bhattacharyya Prof. Omar Ramahi Prof. Reza Ghodssi Prof. Martin Peckerar Prof. Gilmer Blankenship Dept. of Electrical and Computer Engineering University of Maryland College Park February 26, 2004 1 This is a full blown Smart Dust particle back in 2004 that is 4 micrometers now down to 35 micrometers of a 4 layer SOC withSensor/ADC, Antenna, microprocessor, transceiver and antenna. All technology comes from the US and is passed on with rare exception. EM and photoelectric, it stays on and works up to 90GHzIt's called liquid computing back in 2000 and is pervasive in every animal's body now as it is been dispersed throughout Geoengineering along with Aluminum, Barium, Strontium, Nickel, ... in amounts that are 200% of maximum to 10s of thousands.MIT, DARPA, ...through Stone Ghost (was 5 eyes and now available to everyone for a price of $5K US is everywhere. Ionoshperic Alfven Resonators, EM steering mechanisms and Smart Dust also has Graphine and modification of synthetic biology. Those that rejected it is now published although made fun of as Morgellons.This was found out by Carnicom Institute in New Mexico as well as bacteria that destroys the ability of seeds to germinate and has wiped out most life in the last 50 years. But people can't observe anything outside their amusements and are not 60 years old noticing that the woodland areas are essentially gone and have little life. Quite frankly this earth cannot be restored as the Documentary "Holes In the Sky" of systems of HAARP throughout the world and with EM and smart dust will wipe out all life as it is over 90% gone but young people don't know this and almost all insects, aerobic healthy soils, dead zones throughout the oceans and seas and the death of the Algae forests, coral reefs ... ARE GONE.have a nice future.” - jgr757