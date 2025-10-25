RT News - October 25 2025 2PM GMT

October 25, 2025

rt.com





The Russian president's special envoy is in the US for talks with the Trump administration. Mr. Dmitriev says Russia's economic relations with America have potential but respect remains the key condition. The US Department of War carries out more extrajudicial killings in the Caribbean. A US Green Beret previously involved in an attempted coup against Maduro says Trump's war on drugs is a fabrication. Israel says it's killed a Hezbollah commander in an attack on southern Lebanon - a violation of the ceasefire that's been violated countless times this year.





RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.





This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/





RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.





This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/





Visit me on my other websites like Bitchute, UGETube, Odysee and Rumble. Thanks for watching.





https://www.bitchute.com/thedeadgene/

https://ugetube.com/@gene_easley

https://odysee.com/@thedeadgene:5

https://rumble.com/c/c-894515