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"Gravity" with Sandra Bullock- My Lord Jesus Gave me a Dream and revealed Satan's Movie Trap
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224 views • November 07, 2021
"Gravity" with Sandra Bullock- My Lord Jesus Gave me a Dream and revealed Satan's Movie Trap
1 John 2:15
“Love not the world, neither the things that are in the world. If any man love the world, the love of the Father is not in him.”
2ND GENERATION CHRISTIAN TELEVISION
For Speaking Engagements: [email protected]
Support this Ministry:
WITNESS TEES 🙆♂️
Born Again That's my "New Normal"
https://teespring.com/stores/witness-tees-2
DONATIONS (As God leads your heart) No pressure:
PayPal: www.paypal.me/GODSTRUTHSTANDS
Cash App: https://cash.app/$RubyHayes
Venmo: @ruby-Hayes-2
Thank you in Advance!
Dream, Interpretation, Christian
#Dream
#interpretation
#gravity
#sandra
#bullock
#george
#clooney
#movie
#hollywood
#jesus
#satan
#system
#truth
#End
#times
#message
#warning
1 John 2:15
“Love not the world, neither the things that are in the world. If any man love the world, the love of the Father is not in him.”
2ND GENERATION CHRISTIAN TELEVISION
For Speaking Engagements: [email protected]
Support this Ministry:
WITNESS TEES 🙆♂️
Born Again That's my "New Normal"
https://teespring.com/stores/witness-tees-2
DONATIONS (As God leads your heart) No pressure:
PayPal: www.paypal.me/GODSTRUTHSTANDS
Cash App: https://cash.app/$RubyHayes
Venmo: @ruby-Hayes-2
Thank you in Advance!
Dream, Interpretation, Christian
#Dream
#interpretation
#gravity
#sandra
#bullock
#george
#clooney
#movie
#hollywood
#jesus
#satan
#system
#truth
#End
#times
#message
#warning
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