3/23/2023 TikTok hearing: During the hearing, Shou Zi Chew's attempts to defend TikTok's close ties to the CCP were overshadowed by the congressmen's probing questions.
#TikTok #hearing #congress #ShouZiChew #CCP #USA
3/23/2023 海外版抖音听证会: 在国会议员们的犀利质询下，周受资想撇清海外抖音与中共关系的狡辩显得苍白无力
#抖音海外版 #听证会 #周受资 #中共 #美国
