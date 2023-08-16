Create New Account
According to Their Plan: "You will own nothing and be happy" - Kevin Freeman - Freedom Alive® Ep88
Liberty Counsel
Kevin Freeman is considered one of the world’s leading experts on the issues of Economic Warfare and Financial Terrorism. He has consulted for and briefed members of both the U.S. House and Senate, and government agencies. On this episode of Liberty Counsel's TV program, Freedom Alive®, Kevin addresses the plan of global elitists and their massive power grab using the monetary system, Central Bank Digital Currency.-----

Each week on Freedom Alive®, we will alert you to new government overreaches and update you on existing legal battles. We will tell you about the victories people of faith are winning and how you, too, can fight back and get involved to keep your freedom alive!

-----

