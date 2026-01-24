BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
They Said ICE Kidnapped a 5-Year-Old—Here's What REALLY Happened (Democrats FURIOUS)
Recharge Freedom
Recharge Freedom
26 views • 1 day ago

But here's the part the media buried: ICE came for his illegal immigrant dad—who RAN AWAY, leaving his 5-year-old ALONE in a running car in freezing Minnesota January cold!Agents stayed, protected the kid from freezing or wandering off, then kept the family together in detention. No splitting them up. Basic human decency during a lawful arrest.Yet Angie and the Washington Post spin it as "using a child as bait" and "disgusting." Why? Because this isn't about one kid—it's a calculated political scam to flood the border, rig census counts for more House seats & electoral power, promise amnesty for votes, and funnel billions to NGOs.Enforce the law? You're a monster. Protect the child? Still a monster. Do nothing? Monster x10.ICE didn't snatch a toddler—they arrested a lawbreaker and saved his son from his own father's reckless choice.If calling out this hypocrisy makes me a "monster," I'll wear the badge proudly. America has borders, laws, and sovereignty—not an open NGO shelter.Watch to see the full breakdown of how Democrats manufactured this outrage to protect their power grab. Like & subscribe if you're tired of the emotional blackmail!#ICE #BorderSecurity #AngieCraig #Immigration #fakenews


