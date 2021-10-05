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Shocking Jab reactions ( mirrored from Hugo talks)
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504 views • October 05, 2021
Hi in this moving video which I have mirrored from Hugo talks it shows many deaths of young people via the covid 19 vaccine . Link to original video here God bless and please share and seek Jesus Christ today.
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/young-hearts-part-v-more-shocking-injuries-from-the-jab_SERsT6YanubzaIP.html
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/young-hearts-part-v-more-shocking-injuries-from-the-jab_SERsT6YanubzaIP.html
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