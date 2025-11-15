BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Free Tina Peters: A Call to Action in the Great Awakening
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
66 views • 2 days ago

John Michael Chambers opens with a critical call to action to free Tina Peters, a woman he describes as an innocent American patriot and political prisoner suffering from failing health in a Colorado jail. He then reveals that a major "all call" is being held at the Pentagon by Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Dan Scavino, signaling a critical, high-priority announcement for the entire Department of Defense.


Chambers frames the current moment as the final stage of the "Great Awakening," where the chains of illusion are breaking and the corrupted systems of the old world are collapsing. He urges listeners to hold the line, trust the process, and recognize that the dawn of a new era is unstoppable.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.


🚨 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE. 🚨


Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.

This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.

👉 CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/



Join me for a FREE Masterclass: goots888.com/masterclass

"Global Financial Reset – Surviving and Thriving the Transition"


📅 Tuesday, November 18

⏰ 8 PM EST


Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/


ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!

https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting


Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

