86 views • 8 months ago

FunkyBox - Alleged Mpox hoax could be on its way, there is no mpox virus. You suffer the great sores and spots when you have had toxins injected straight into you aka jabs, will 5G bring forth sores ? The PCR test is a fraud, the Nobel prize winner who made it says so. Is Revelation 16 about to be played out ?. The germ theory of disease, that which all virus are predicated on is fallacy, if viruses, bacteria(most are actually good for us and the environment), germs were as virulent and flying around, as we are told we would have died out ions ago, think about it.

hoaxno virusmpox
