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DR BYRAM BRIDLE - TOXICITY OF THE SPIKE PROTEINS AND THE PANDEMIC OF THE VACCINATED
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354 views • August 28, 2021
Dr. Byram Bridle, Viral Immunologist discusses the toxicity and the seeding of the Spike Protein from Pfizer's Bio Distribution study data provided to Japanese Authorities.
He discusses how vaccines are causing the variants and how this is a Pandemic of the Vaccinated.
Dr Byram Bridle is an Associate Professor of Viral Immunology at Guelph University in Canada
He discusses how vaccines are causing the variants and how this is a Pandemic of the Vaccinated.
Dr Byram Bridle is an Associate Professor of Viral Immunology at Guelph University in Canada
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