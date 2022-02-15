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Intro to the End Times; Who The Gospels Are Speaking To
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Hello Brothers and Sisters. (see link below to print out, follow along and make notes) Finally! A short, clear, detailed and shareable INTRO video, on the end time understanding of "Who the Gospels are Speaking to", that so many have been waiting for! I know many were also hoping I could include the 14 year portion in this too. But it's simply impossible to do in 30 minutes or less on this topic, because I need show the comparisons between each Gospel to give the supporting evidence of the truth being revealed. I was just able, to fit this all in right under 30 minutes:)
So I will be doing another Intro video regarding the 14 years. Having said that, I do talk about it briefly towards the end of today's intro. As a hint, to give a little prelude into what the next or 2nd Great Revelation will be.
SO PLEASE....Everyone share it with everyone you can and everywhere you can! Share, share, share! I did this for everyone, so that it can be shared with all those who just won't take the time to watch an hour and a half video of greater detail? Hopefully this will get their attention and interest to come and seek the great details of all the revelations! GOD bless you and yours always.
Link to study notes for this teaching, Intro to the End Time Gospels Revealed. For all to copy, print and share!
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1g5w0vTF3Sn-YHH3s8aPbtVTQ9wqcBn32
HELP Support the Ministry and our mission; Operation 14 Years. Please support us at: https://paypal.me/theministryrevealed
Or you can also Help Support the mission by going to our GoFundMe Donation page at:
https://gf.me/u/y82jyc
I pray for us ALL and our families that We have our houses in Order and are ready to go! I truly love you all brothers and sisters and pray for you and all your families. I look forward to meeting you and yours, in moments from now:)
The 14 Year Tribulation Timeline Chart Overview. Link;
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1cbwh2eka38roW5Mj6sahftlPwK3Ida4x/view?usp=sharing
Opened Books the Chapters to Years. Link;
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ZQthpulBilIr7ck85e2oQgh6q8wbtXjD/view?usp=sharing
Israel is the time piece to the End Time Years! Link;
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1PpV711PqsYW2qXQbMn62IZbpyUTJbeLM/view?usp=sharing
AVAILABLE NOW!
AMAZON; Paperback or eBook
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08ZKFS9VR/ref=sr_1_1?dchild=1&;keywords=the+end+times+revealed+like+never+before&qid=1616277731&sr=8-1
Or
Free PDF download; https://drive.google.com/file/d/1trXJTuewi7Kdbk2MPSUFs0eyUbEbrTBZ/view?usp=sharing
Be sober, ready and watching. For the time IS at hand!
So I will be doing another Intro video regarding the 14 years. Having said that, I do talk about it briefly towards the end of today's intro. As a hint, to give a little prelude into what the next or 2nd Great Revelation will be.
SO PLEASE....Everyone share it with everyone you can and everywhere you can! Share, share, share! I did this for everyone, so that it can be shared with all those who just won't take the time to watch an hour and a half video of greater detail? Hopefully this will get their attention and interest to come and seek the great details of all the revelations! GOD bless you and yours always.
Link to study notes for this teaching, Intro to the End Time Gospels Revealed. For all to copy, print and share!
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1g5w0vTF3Sn-YHH3s8aPbtVTQ9wqcBn32
HELP Support the Ministry and our mission; Operation 14 Years. Please support us at: https://paypal.me/theministryrevealed
Or you can also Help Support the mission by going to our GoFundMe Donation page at:
https://gf.me/u/y82jyc
I pray for us ALL and our families that We have our houses in Order and are ready to go! I truly love you all brothers and sisters and pray for you and all your families. I look forward to meeting you and yours, in moments from now:)
The 14 Year Tribulation Timeline Chart Overview. Link;
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1cbwh2eka38roW5Mj6sahftlPwK3Ida4x/view?usp=sharing
Opened Books the Chapters to Years. Link;
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ZQthpulBilIr7ck85e2oQgh6q8wbtXjD/view?usp=sharing
Israel is the time piece to the End Time Years! Link;
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1PpV711PqsYW2qXQbMn62IZbpyUTJbeLM/view?usp=sharing
AVAILABLE NOW!
AMAZON; Paperback or eBook
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08ZKFS9VR/ref=sr_1_1?dchild=1&;keywords=the+end+times+revealed+like+never+before&qid=1616277731&sr=8-1
Or
Free PDF download; https://drive.google.com/file/d/1trXJTuewi7Kdbk2MPSUFs0eyUbEbrTBZ/view?usp=sharing
Be sober, ready and watching. For the time IS at hand!
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