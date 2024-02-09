'FEASTS & SABBATHS' FOUND AFTER THE DEATH & RESURRECTION

THIS IS THE CALENDAR OF 'THE ISRAEL OF GOD' (Gal 6:15-16): Sabbaths are not 'Saturday', Messiah proves they are 'days of the month', and He never created or used the Gregorian calendar week. The Sabbaths are the 3rd 10th 17th & 24th day of month one, the 2nd 9th, 16th, 23rd & 30th of month two, and the 7th 14th, 21st & 28th of month three...
The Qodesh Calendar a KJV discovery 2012
Moses calendar Messiah created (Col 1:16) found hidden in the book of Acts
TQC 3.7: The Calendar https://drive.proton.me/urls/FJZ3MHKNA4#dhZOxs6bGNf3
Link to e-book one on last page proving 'full moon is the new moon'
