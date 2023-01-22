Create New Account
Former State Trooper WOLFGANG HALBIG EXPOSES SANDY HOOK GUN GRAB HOAX BIG TIME!
AIN'T THAT THE TRUTH
Published Yesterday

They have been practicing public deception way before the PLANDEMIC. SHARE this with those who are just awakening to the plandemic so they can see that we have been manipulated for decades.
Wolfgang Halbig's amazing detective work and a thorough account of the slip ups of the DeepState's attempt to get our guns. Get people emotional about children's deaths by guns in order to brainwash the public to think guns kill and to eventually surrender our gun and or support dirty politicians policies to restrict gun use and to use mental health evaluations to restrict people from owning guns.   We must understand the past and share the past deceptions to have a greater awakening of the masses as to how we have been manipulated and pushed agendas and narratives on us for the eventual tyranny by having the inability to defend ourselves with our 2nd Amendment right. 

white househoaxobamagunsandy hookproofpsyopcrisis actorsdavid wheelerwolfgang

