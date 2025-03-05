Shut Down the Accuser, Fight Back with Truth | Prophetic InSight with GINGER ZIEGLER

Do you wrestle with self-accusation - feeling like you don't measure up? Join me today as we discuss how to turn off the enemy's voice and turn on the voice of God in your life!





Join us in the 120-day challenge by declaring and meditating on this scripture verse:

"Dear children, let us not love with words or speech but with actions and in truth.

This is how we know that we belong to the truth and how we set our hearts at rest in his presence: If our hearts condemn us, we know that God is greater than our hearts, and he knows everything. Dear friends, if our hearts do not condemn us, we have confidence before God and receive from him anything we ask, because we keep his commands and do what pleases him. And this is his command: to believe in the name of his Son, Jesus Christ, and to love one another as he commanded us. The one who keeps God’s commands lives in him, and he in them. And this is how we know that he lives in us: We know it by the Spirit he gave us."

1 John 3:18-24





SALVATION PRAYER:

"Father God,

I want to receive the salvation You have promised to me through Jesus. I ask for forgiveness for all my sins and to be washed clean in His Blood. Thank you for loving me and giving me your loving kindness and mercy in Jesus' Name."

►If you have prayed this prayer, please let us know so we can celebrate with you by emailing: [email protected].

