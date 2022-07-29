THE BLOODY TRUTH

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Del BigTree at the Highwire
July 25, 2022
Neither government regulatory agencies, nor vaccine makers, cared to monitor what the experimental Covid jabs did to women’s cycles. After widespread alarm, the menstruation issues have turned out to be real, and lacking any long-term studies on fertility.
#VaccineReaction #MenstrualChanges #WomensHealth
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