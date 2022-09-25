Italy Set for a Conservative Victory in Elections! World News 9/25/22

Brothers of Italy leader, Giorgia Meloni, is set to become the first Italian woman to lead the nation as a center right coalition leads the polls "We are ready, until the last vote, to restore freedom and pride to this nation," said Meloni at her campaign rally. League (Lega) leader Matteo Salvini also attended the Rome rally and gave a speech. “They put their souls in peace in Brussels, Paris, or Berlin. You vote, the Italians vote. We want to govern well and together for five years,” he said. The EU is not happy about this Italian reboot that will likely see a stronger people led Government, upsetting the EU's unelected bureaucrat control. President Von der Leyen spoke on Thursday on a trip to the United States, just days ahead of Italy’s national election on Sunday, saying: “My approach is that whatever democratic government is willing to work with us, we’re working together,” but added: “If things go in a difficult direction, I’ve spoken about Hungary and Poland, we have tools.” All of that and MUCH MORE ahead in this week's TOP news stories from around the world!
