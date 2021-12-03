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Jab-A-Dabba-Do! OmiCON! How Stupid Do They Think We Are?
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576 views • December 03, 2021
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Intro vid: 'God, Money, War' - King Los: https://youtu.be/KVD2-RcbsWki
Bowie video game Omicron Nomad Soul: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uzbKjSgvcdw
Subscribe to TDV: https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
TDV Mexico Puerto Vallarta Telegram: https://t.me/PuertoVallartaDollarVigilante
Tiptoe to Tyranny documentary fundraiser: https://gogetfunding.com/tiptoe-to-tyranny-documentary-film/
Buy My Book; "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire": https://dollarvigilante.com/book
As video platforms shut us down be sure to follow us on these platforms:
DollarVigilante.tv: https://dollarvigilante.tv
LBRY: https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry
Odysee: https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee
Bitchute: https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute
153 News: https://dollarvigilante.com/153news
Brighteon: https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon
Rumble: https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble
Connect with us on social media:
The Dollar Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/DollarVigilante
The Crypto Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto
Intro vid: 'God, Money, War' - King Los: https://youtu.be/KVD2-RcbsWki
Bowie video game Omicron Nomad Soul: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uzbKjSgvcdw
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