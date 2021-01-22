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Jeffrey Prather, Retreat Not Surrender 21January2021 Hot Wash
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690 views • January 22, 2021
Greasy Grass Battle is how Lakota and Suhtai (Sioux and Cheyenne) call Custer's Last Stand. They were in full retreat. The post Pearl Harbor, one way, Doolittle Air Raid on mainland Japan, was tactically insignificant, but regained US initiative. We have had Enough. Restore our fallen Republic. Reassure the sacred, Don't be in the Cull. antifa.com will take you to whitehouse.gov. Friend or Foe discernment. Prayer is Control, Hot Wash: talk about what happened. Team America, Deep State against Trump and Team America. Trump top president along with Eisenhower, Lincoln. Trump stood up for America. College is a socialization process. College will collapse. China unrestricted warfare. Bill Gates in league with China. US Embassy in Jerusalem. Eisenhower's Military Industrial Complex is now the Deep State. Small Business was thriving under Trump. Economy was fixed before Covid-19. Deep State Controls the economy now under Covid-19 Controls. More Terrorism under Biden. All cover is temporary. Problems: We are at Global Covert Psychological Informational War with China, All Supplier in China, Antifa is in charge controlled by China. Biden is a figurehead. PETE BLABER book The Mission, the Men, and Me: lessons from a former Delta Force commander. Covert Teams. Fake News is one arm of the Deep State. Expose the Fear. Covid-19 bioweapon. Economic Battle. Compromised Organizations; FBI CIA. Chess vs GO. Read "The Screwtape Letters". National Ethics,
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