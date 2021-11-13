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The Worst Part of “15 Days To Flatten The Curve” Is The First Two Years – FULL SHOW 11/12/21
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1170 views • November 13, 2021
On this LIVE Friday edition of The Alex Jones Show, we examine the CDC bombshell admission that “no one” who has recovered naturally from COVID has ever passed on the virus! But, vaccinated people do pass it! Watch & share this VITAL edition of the most banned broadcast in the world!
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