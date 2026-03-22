Iran Neutralization Prediction Confirmed

Are current events involving Iran confirming long-standing prophetic interpretations? In this episode of the Bible News Prophecy Program, Steve Dupuie speaks with Bob Thiel about how recent developments in the Middle East align with predictions he has made for nearly two decades. Dr. Thiel explains his long-held position that Iran would not become the prophesied “King of the South” described in the Book of Daniel, and instead would be “somewhat neutralized” before that power rises. He points to recent statements from leaders like Benjamin Netanyahu and Donald Trump, who claim Iran’s military capabilities have been significantly weakened, as evidence that Iran has been somewhat neutralized. The discussion explores: What “neutralization” of Iran really means? Why Iran is not the final dominant power in biblical prophecy? How a future Middle Eastern confederation may emerge? The role of prophecy in understanding global conflicts Scriptures from the Book of Ezekiel, Second Epistle of Peter, and Gospel of Mark are also examined to provide context and caution against misinterpretations of current events. As tensions continue to rise in the Middle East, this episode challenges viewers to carefully compare headlines with scripture—and to stay alert, as Jesus instructed.





A written article of related interest is available titled 'Benjamin Netanyahu and Donald Trump confirm another COGwriter prediction' URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/news/prophecy/benjamin-netanyahu-trump-confirm-another-cogwriter-prediction/