"Our homeland is our soul" - Iranians abroad are taking buses back to Iran to be with their families - since airspace is closed

"Our homeland is our soul."

CNN Türk reports from Istanbul, Iranians abroad are taking buses back to Iran to be with their families and help as war begins. Airspace is closed; the only option is by road.

One man who has lived in Germany for 32 years: "Now at this time, I'm needed. I need to go back. Mother is there, father is there. That's our land."

Buses leave for Tehran every day.