Corrections:

One Billion, Not One Trillion

Note: I misspoke the mass of the OWTC as one trillion fifty million kg. The actual number I meant to say and which I actually plugged into the equation is one billion fifty million kg, not one trillion. My apologies.





The so-called “law” of gravity is a monumental hoax, and constitutes one of the biggest psyops in all of history...





Get Connected with and Help Support Eric:

Website: http://www.EricDubay.com

Books: http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/ericdubay

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/EricDubay

All My Other Links: https://linktr.ee/eric.dubay





#cosmology #astronomy #earth





(Big thanks to Patrick O'Carroll for presenting the idea and helping write part of Gravity: The Universal Psyop)





#gravity #science #space





Shared from and subscribe to:

Eric Dubay

https://www.youtube.com/@FlatEarthEric/videos