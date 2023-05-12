Interview 1803 - Nick Cave and the Bad Scenes - #NewWorldNextWeek

The Official Corbett Report Rumble Channel
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/nwnw518/
This week on the New World Next Week: all hell breaks loose in Pakistan as Imran Khan is arrested; Ehud Barak joins Noam Chomsky, Woody Allen and others on the defensive as Epstein revelations continue; and Nick Cane and the other phonies show their true colours at the king's coronation.
