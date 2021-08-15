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International Weather Wars - 15 August 2021 - Middle East / Philippines / USA / MSM IPCC Geo Engineering
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201 views • August 15, 2021
Featuring : Saudi Arabia / Qatar / UAE / Philippines / USA / MSM
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/AWMnews
Saudi Arabia
https://en.akhbar1.com/saudi-arabia-to-begin-cloud-seeding-project-in-asir-baha-192082.html
https://www.saudigazette.com.sa/article/609645/SAUDI-ARABIA/In-bid-to-boost-water-security-Saudi-Arabiato-begin-cloud-seeding-project-in-Asir-Baha
Qatar
https://thepeninsulaqatar.com/article/11/08/2021/Bayanat-Engineering-Qatar-for-exciting-meteorological-environmental-solutions
U.A.E.
https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2021/08/09/heavy-rain-falls-over-sharjah-after-cloud-seeding/
https://www.khaleejtimes.com/news/weather/uae-flood-alert-as-hail-heavy-rains-hit-parts-of-country-temperature-crosses-50degc
Philippines
https://www.boholchronicle.com.ph/2021/08/11/planned-cloud-seeding-cancelled-as-more-rains-expected-in-bohol/
USA - Arizona, Colorado, California, Utah, New Mexico, Nevada and Wyoming
http://www.nawmc.org/
AZ
https://www.cap-az.com/water/water-supply/building-resiliency/augmentation__trashed/weather-modification-projects/
https://www.cpwac.org/presentationfiles/cloud%20seeding.pdf
NV
https://www.snwa.com/universal/agenda/getfile.cfml?id=2162
https://www.postregister.com/star/news/clark-county-receives-audit-presentation/article_6c5026ac-666f-5933-b30d-b8c8910b21ea.html
CA
https://www.slocounty.ca.gov/Departments/Public-Works/Forms-Documents/Projects/Cloud-Seeding-for-Lopez-Salinas/2020-San-Luis-Obispo-Annual-Cloud-Seeding-Report.pdf
https://ceqanet.opr.ca.gov/2003078282
MSM - GeoEngineering
https://nypost.com/2021/08/10/geoengineering-marks-scientific-gains-in-u-n-report-on-dire-climate-future/
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/AWMnews
Saudi Arabia
https://en.akhbar1.com/saudi-arabia-to-begin-cloud-seeding-project-in-asir-baha-192082.html
https://www.saudigazette.com.sa/article/609645/SAUDI-ARABIA/In-bid-to-boost-water-security-Saudi-Arabiato-begin-cloud-seeding-project-in-Asir-Baha
Qatar
https://thepeninsulaqatar.com/article/11/08/2021/Bayanat-Engineering-Qatar-for-exciting-meteorological-environmental-solutions
U.A.E.
https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2021/08/09/heavy-rain-falls-over-sharjah-after-cloud-seeding/
https://www.khaleejtimes.com/news/weather/uae-flood-alert-as-hail-heavy-rains-hit-parts-of-country-temperature-crosses-50degc
Philippines
https://www.boholchronicle.com.ph/2021/08/11/planned-cloud-seeding-cancelled-as-more-rains-expected-in-bohol/
USA - Arizona, Colorado, California, Utah, New Mexico, Nevada and Wyoming
http://www.nawmc.org/
AZ
https://www.cap-az.com/water/water-supply/building-resiliency/augmentation__trashed/weather-modification-projects/
https://www.cpwac.org/presentationfiles/cloud%20seeding.pdf
NV
https://www.snwa.com/universal/agenda/getfile.cfml?id=2162
https://www.postregister.com/star/news/clark-county-receives-audit-presentation/article_6c5026ac-666f-5933-b30d-b8c8910b21ea.html
CA
https://www.slocounty.ca.gov/Departments/Public-Works/Forms-Documents/Projects/Cloud-Seeding-for-Lopez-Salinas/2020-San-Luis-Obispo-Annual-Cloud-Seeding-Report.pdf
https://ceqanet.opr.ca.gov/2003078282
MSM - GeoEngineering
https://nypost.com/2021/08/10/geoengineering-marks-scientific-gains-in-u-n-report-on-dire-climate-future/
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