----------------The BIG Lie

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There is a lot of speculation who the Anti-Christ will be. I can tell you that he is alive and well. He is calling the shots (no pun intended) concerning the vaccine, the future war with Russia, and the fake shortages of groceries and supplies. Better listen to this before it is taken down. All music and sound tracks a creation of Kelley Ministries - Studio ONE 2021. Mark Charis Kelley SoundWorKX 2021. Caitlyn Kelley Ministries 2021.