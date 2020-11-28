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RINO coaxed Hyena-crat pack attacks the Lion Trump, We The People arrive in the nick of time
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86 views • November 28, 2020
Yes Sir, Mr. President, you have no reason to tie yourself to any tenant of this electoral fraud... you needn't abide by the general election "results," or any of it. "Fraud vitiates every thing." from the Landmark decision of UNITED STATES v THROCKMORTON... The fraud was the theft, alteration, and or destruction of MY SACRED VOTE, and those of millions of others who demand REMEDY from the hyena-crats and rinos who colluded and conspired to steal OUR country... Thank You Mr. President for standing up for OUR RIGHTS. ~JT
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