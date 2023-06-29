🤡 Warmonger Mike Pence - First (R) Presidential Candidate to visit Zelensky - arrived also in Kiev today

Mike Pence arrived also in Kiev today

NarcoFuhrer press release:

The support of the United States is vital to our struggle for freedom. All Americans, every American family, all public forces, Congress - both parties, both chambers. And of course, the support of the President of the United States, Joe Biden. I thank you for this support!

Mike Pence, the 48th Vice President of the USA, is in Kyiv today. They discussed our defense, interaction between our peoples, security cooperation and the importance of determination and certainty of partners regarding Ukraine's future membership in NATO.

Other arrivals to speak to Zelensky today -

Eco-activist Greta Thunberg, ex-Deputy Prime Minister and ex-Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sweden Margot Wallström, Vice-President of the European Parliament Heidi Hautala, President of Ireland in 1990-1997 Mary Robinson.

