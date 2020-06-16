© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
GOP leaders send letter to Trump over stimulus spending
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
6 views • June 16, 2020
Some conservative leaders have written an open letter to President Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell saying they are fed up with U.S. stimulus spending. FOX Business’ Blake Burman with more.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.