© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ep. 000 SueGov.US Intro with Trailer
Follow
1
Share
Report
10 views • August 02, 2021
Claimants, Legal Pros, Supporters/ Donors, Whistleblowers and Media please TAKE THE SURVEY :
https://lclez.formstack.com/forms/js....
I've been battling for years now, but now it is time for exposure and to gather armies of litigants and claimants and fight back against these corrupt actors.
I know I'm not alone, and now is the time to bring the harmed ones together, tell our stories, and seek justice by any legal or lawful means. We have identified the trespassers and their crimes, and now we must defend ourselves from further damage, and exact justice upon the perpetrators.
https://lclez.formstack.com/forms/js....
I've been battling for years now, but now it is time for exposure and to gather armies of litigants and claimants and fight back against these corrupt actors.
I know I'm not alone, and now is the time to bring the harmed ones together, tell our stories, and seek justice by any legal or lawful means. We have identified the trespassers and their crimes, and now we must defend ourselves from further damage, and exact justice upon the perpetrators.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.